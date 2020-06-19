All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

791 Marcos Vista Lane

791 Marcos Vista Lane · No Longer Available
Location

791 Marcos Vista Lane, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely Single Story Home on Cul-De-Sac - VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! CONTACT US TODAY!

Step into this lovely home with hardwood flooring at entry and a cozy fireplace for those cooler San Marcos evenings. Above your stylish brick fireplace is the cabling and mounting for your flat screen TV and surround-sound set up with equipment lines in custom wall cabinet. Plantation shutters in the living room and a ceiling fan for cooling off the room without using your central a/c.

Enjoy creating your culinary delights in this open kitchen and great room. Refrigerator, gas oven range and dishwasher included. Spanish tile flooring throughout, counter bar top and lots of cabinetry. It also features a ceiling fan light, custom paint and a large sliding glass door for view of back yard.

All bedrooms have ceiling fans and plush carpeting. The master bedroom has a glass sliding door that leads out to the backyard for your evening star gazing and relaxing. Each bathroom has a full size tub shower and each care tiling for your flooring and counter tops.

Enjoy Al Fresco dining in your private backyard with large patio and large grass area for outdoor games. Also a great retreat for your pet which included a fully fence in back yard. Finally climb the backyard steps to your magnificent view of the hills and lights of San Marcos.

The two car garage has lots of storage cabinets. Laundry hook-ups in the garage. Also this home is equipped with security system if you choose to use it.

Renters Insurance Required

(RLNE2300264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 791 Marcos Vista Lane have any available units?
791 Marcos Vista Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 791 Marcos Vista Lane have?
Some of 791 Marcos Vista Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 791 Marcos Vista Lane currently offering any rent specials?
791 Marcos Vista Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 791 Marcos Vista Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 791 Marcos Vista Lane is pet friendly.
Does 791 Marcos Vista Lane offer parking?
Yes, 791 Marcos Vista Lane does offer parking.
Does 791 Marcos Vista Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 791 Marcos Vista Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 791 Marcos Vista Lane have a pool?
No, 791 Marcos Vista Lane does not have a pool.
Does 791 Marcos Vista Lane have accessible units?
No, 791 Marcos Vista Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 791 Marcos Vista Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 791 Marcos Vista Lane has units with dishwashers.
