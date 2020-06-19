791 Marcos Vista Lane

Amenities

Lovely Single Story Home on Cul-De-Sac - VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! CONTACT US TODAY!



Step into this lovely home with hardwood flooring at entry and a cozy fireplace for those cooler San Marcos evenings. Above your stylish brick fireplace is the cabling and mounting for your flat screen TV and surround-sound set up with equipment lines in custom wall cabinet. Plantation shutters in the living room and a ceiling fan for cooling off the room without using your central a/c.



Enjoy creating your culinary delights in this open kitchen and great room. Refrigerator, gas oven range and dishwasher included. Spanish tile flooring throughout, counter bar top and lots of cabinetry. It also features a ceiling fan light, custom paint and a large sliding glass door for view of back yard.



All bedrooms have ceiling fans and plush carpeting. The master bedroom has a glass sliding door that leads out to the backyard for your evening star gazing and relaxing. Each bathroom has a full size tub shower and each care tiling for your flooring and counter tops.



Enjoy Al Fresco dining in your private backyard with large patio and large grass area for outdoor games. Also a great retreat for your pet which included a fully fence in back yard. Finally climb the backyard steps to your magnificent view of the hills and lights of San Marcos.



The two car garage has lots of storage cabinets. Laundry hook-ups in the garage. Also this home is equipped with security system if you choose to use it.



Renters Insurance Required



