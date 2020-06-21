Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system on-site laundry parking pool garage

789 Avenida Codorniz Available 07/04/20 5BR 3BA 2 Story Home. Beautiful Community. Fenced Yard. Pet Considered. - 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2 story home (1 Bedroom with Full Bath Downstairs!) located in the beautiful neighborhood of Santa Fe Hills. Spacious kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, and flows seamlessly into both the dining area, and the family room with fireplace. The large master suite includes a walk in closet with separate shower and tub. Conveniently located laundry room with sink is upstairs; no lugging baskets of heavy laundry up and down flights of stairs! Enjoy the spacious backyard. Your small pet will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. Freeway-close. Within walking distance of parks, and a community pool. Security Deposit: $3800. Managed by home owner. THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING BY APPOINTMENT.

Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper and HOA.



Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957.



