Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

789 Avenida Codorniz

789 Avenida Codorniz · (760) 670-4957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

789 Avenida Codorniz, San Marcos, CA 92069

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 789 Avenida Codorniz · Avail. Jul 4

$3,300

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2497 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
789 Avenida Codorniz Available 07/04/20 5BR 3BA 2 Story Home. Beautiful Community. Fenced Yard. Pet Considered. - 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2 story home (1 Bedroom with Full Bath Downstairs!) located in the beautiful neighborhood of Santa Fe Hills. Spacious kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, and flows seamlessly into both the dining area, and the family room with fireplace. The large master suite includes a walk in closet with separate shower and tub. Conveniently located laundry room with sink is upstairs; no lugging baskets of heavy laundry up and down flights of stairs! Enjoy the spacious backyard. Your small pet will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. Freeway-close. Within walking distance of parks, and a community pool. Security Deposit: $3800. Managed by home owner. THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING BY APPOINTMENT.
Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper and HOA.

Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957.

If you are interested in buying or selling a home, let Palomar Property Services help!

(RLNE4155791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 789 Avenida Codorniz have any available units?
789 Avenida Codorniz has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 789 Avenida Codorniz have?
Some of 789 Avenida Codorniz's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 789 Avenida Codorniz currently offering any rent specials?
789 Avenida Codorniz isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 789 Avenida Codorniz pet-friendly?
Yes, 789 Avenida Codorniz is pet friendly.
Does 789 Avenida Codorniz offer parking?
Yes, 789 Avenida Codorniz does offer parking.
Does 789 Avenida Codorniz have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 789 Avenida Codorniz offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 789 Avenida Codorniz have a pool?
Yes, 789 Avenida Codorniz has a pool.
Does 789 Avenida Codorniz have accessible units?
No, 789 Avenida Codorniz does not have accessible units.
Does 789 Avenida Codorniz have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 789 Avenida Codorniz has units with dishwashers.
