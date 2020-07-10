Amenities

783 Avenida Codorniz Available 03/01/19 Remodeled Santa Fe Hills home for rent in San Marcos. - Remodeled Santa Fe Hills home for rent in San Marcos.

5 bedroom, 3 bathrooms, with one bedroom and bathroom located on first floor.

Lots of windows and natural light throughout.

Kitchen opens up to family room. Separate dining room and living room.

Light and bright, open floor plan, with oversized loft upstairs.

Remodeled kitchen with new appliances.

Home does not come with a refrigerator or washer and dryer. Tenant must supply their own.

LL pays gardener, tenant to pay water, sewer, gas and electric.

Available February 2019.

Showings Saturday only, 2/16 from 2pm to 4pm.

Please call to schedule.



