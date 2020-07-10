All apartments in San Marcos
783 Avenida Codorniz
783 Avenida Codorniz

783 Avenida Codorniz · No Longer Available
Location

783 Avenida Codorniz, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
783 Avenida Codorniz Available 03/01/19 Remodeled Santa Fe Hills home for rent in San Marcos. - Remodeled Santa Fe Hills home for rent in San Marcos.
5 bedroom, 3 bathrooms, with one bedroom and bathroom located on first floor.
Lots of windows and natural light throughout.
Kitchen opens up to family room. Separate dining room and living room.
Light and bright, open floor plan, with oversized loft upstairs.
Remodeled kitchen with new appliances.
Home does not come with a refrigerator or washer and dryer. Tenant must supply their own.
LL pays gardener, tenant to pay water, sewer, gas and electric.
Available February 2019.
Showings Saturday only, 2/16 from 2pm to 4pm.
Please call to schedule.

(RLNE4691049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 783 Avenida Codorniz have any available units?
783 Avenida Codorniz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 783 Avenida Codorniz currently offering any rent specials?
783 Avenida Codorniz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 783 Avenida Codorniz pet-friendly?
No, 783 Avenida Codorniz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 783 Avenida Codorniz offer parking?
No, 783 Avenida Codorniz does not offer parking.
Does 783 Avenida Codorniz have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 783 Avenida Codorniz offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 783 Avenida Codorniz have a pool?
No, 783 Avenida Codorniz does not have a pool.
Does 783 Avenida Codorniz have accessible units?
No, 783 Avenida Codorniz does not have accessible units.
Does 783 Avenida Codorniz have units with dishwashers?
No, 783 Avenida Codorniz does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 783 Avenida Codorniz have units with air conditioning?
No, 783 Avenida Codorniz does not have units with air conditioning.
