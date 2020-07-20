782 Via Barquero

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Must See Home In Quiet Santa Fe Hills Community. Beautiful, 2497 SF Corner Lot Home w/ 4 Bedrooms Plus Upstairs Loft. Turn It Into A Second Family Room, An Entertainment Center Or Office. Long Plank Wood Floors Upstairs & Custom Tile Down. The Layout Of This Home Is Extremely Well Designed w/ The Kitchen Opening To The Family Room & A Large Backyard w/ Custom Built Bonus Room. Zero Maintenance & Drought Tolerant Landscape. 2 Car Garage w/ Custom Storage Cabinets. No Smoking, No Animals, Available April 16