782 Via Barquero
782 Via Barquero

782 via Barquero · No Longer Available
Location

782 via Barquero, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must See Home In Quiet Santa Fe Hills Community. Beautiful, 2497 SF Corner Lot Home w/ 4 Bedrooms Plus Upstairs Loft. Turn It Into A Second Family Room, An Entertainment Center Or Office. Long Plank Wood Floors Upstairs & Custom Tile Down. The Layout Of This Home Is Extremely Well Designed w/ The Kitchen Opening To The Family Room & A Large Backyard w/ Custom Built Bonus Room. Zero Maintenance & Drought Tolerant Landscape. 2 Car Garage w/ Custom Storage Cabinets. No Smoking, No Animals, Available April 16

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 782 Via Barquero have any available units?
782 Via Barquero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 782 Via Barquero have?
Some of 782 Via Barquero's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 782 Via Barquero currently offering any rent specials?
782 Via Barquero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 782 Via Barquero pet-friendly?
No, 782 Via Barquero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 782 Via Barquero offer parking?
Yes, 782 Via Barquero offers parking.
Does 782 Via Barquero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 782 Via Barquero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 782 Via Barquero have a pool?
No, 782 Via Barquero does not have a pool.
Does 782 Via Barquero have accessible units?
No, 782 Via Barquero does not have accessible units.
Does 782 Via Barquero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 782 Via Barquero has units with dishwashers.
