Amenities

garage walk in closets air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Home with plenty of living space. Over 3200 SF, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Bonus Room, Huge master with walk in Closets. Gourmet kitchen with Dual Oven & formal dining/family room. Large backyard to play. Central Heat & Dual Zone AC. Vaulted ceilings, tons of storage, 3 car dual garages & parking on the side. Close to all and easy access to Freeways, Schools and shopping. No pets or smoking.

Tons of space inside and out. the ready to rent home is just right for you!