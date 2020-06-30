Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pool

736 Avenida Abeja Available 06/01/19 Santa Fe Hills 2-story Home Near Hiking Trails - Fantastic location toward the top of Santa Fe Hills community with lots of amenities to offer; close to hiking trails, schools, community pool, churches, and Palomar College.



The home has hardwood floors downstairs and vaulted ceilings in the dramatic entry. Over 1,900 square feet of living area provides large bedrooms and a spacious open living/dining room.



The back yard is low maintenance and has space for a garden or play areas for children. Great location with no neighbors behind you and little traffic.



Tenant occupied, please do not disturb tenants



Showings begin 5/1

Available for move in 6/1

No pets, please

This property does not have AC

Refrigerator included without warranty

Washer/ Dryer hookups



Call today to schedule a showing at (760)736-3600!



(RLNE2647441)