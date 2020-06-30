All apartments in San Marcos
San Marcos, CA
736 Avenida Abeja
736 Avenida Abeja

736 Avenida Abeja · No Longer Available
Location

736 Avenida Abeja, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
736 Avenida Abeja Available 06/01/19 Santa Fe Hills 2-story Home Near Hiking Trails - Fantastic location toward the top of Santa Fe Hills community with lots of amenities to offer; close to hiking trails, schools, community pool, churches, and Palomar College.

The home has hardwood floors downstairs and vaulted ceilings in the dramatic entry. Over 1,900 square feet of living area provides large bedrooms and a spacious open living/dining room.

The back yard is low maintenance and has space for a garden or play areas for children. Great location with no neighbors behind you and little traffic.

Tenant occupied, please do not disturb tenants

Showings begin 5/1
Available for move in 6/1
No pets, please
This property does not have AC
Refrigerator included without warranty
Washer/ Dryer hookups

Call today to schedule a showing at (760)736-3600!

(RLNE2647441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 Avenida Abeja have any available units?
736 Avenida Abeja doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 736 Avenida Abeja have?
Some of 736 Avenida Abeja's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 Avenida Abeja currently offering any rent specials?
736 Avenida Abeja is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 Avenida Abeja pet-friendly?
No, 736 Avenida Abeja is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 736 Avenida Abeja offer parking?
No, 736 Avenida Abeja does not offer parking.
Does 736 Avenida Abeja have units with washers and dryers?
No, 736 Avenida Abeja does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 Avenida Abeja have a pool?
Yes, 736 Avenida Abeja has a pool.
Does 736 Avenida Abeja have accessible units?
No, 736 Avenida Abeja does not have accessible units.
Does 736 Avenida Abeja have units with dishwashers?
No, 736 Avenida Abeja does not have units with dishwashers.
