720 Hollowbrook Court

Amenities

Beautiful 5 bedroom+Den/Office, 4 bathrooms, with 2 car garage and A/C in San Elijo Hills! - Spacious 2 story floor plan that offers 2 bedrooms downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs, laundry room with full size washer/dryer. Large fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, large island, upgraded cabinets and lighting features. Large bedrooms with spacious closets. Master bath has separate sink vanity areas, soaking tub and separate shower. Central air conditioning/heating, neutral paint throughout, neutral carpeting and custom window coverings.



Private backyard with gardener included. Located on a cul de sac. in great neighborhood of Meridian and Mariners Landing.

San Marcos Unified School District (San Elijo Elementary, San Elijo Middle School, San Marcos High School).

Close to shopping, dining, entertainment and business centers. Easy access to Hwy 78, I-15 and I-5 freeways allowing for convenient travel and commuting.



Good Credit/Income/Rental or Mortgage History A Must! Renters insurance required. *Pet Friendly with Conditions/Deposit. Gardener and HOA paid. No Smoking Allowed. Call or Text Sandra at 858-750-9118 to set up private tour today!



(RLNE5126673)