All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 720 Hollowbrook Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
720 Hollowbrook Court
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

720 Hollowbrook Court

720 Hollowbrook Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

720 Hollowbrook Court, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 5 bedroom+Den/Office, 4 bathrooms, with 2 car garage and A/C in San Elijo Hills! - Spacious 2 story floor plan that offers 2 bedrooms downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs, laundry room with full size washer/dryer. Large fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, large island, upgraded cabinets and lighting features. Large bedrooms with spacious closets. Master bath has separate sink vanity areas, soaking tub and separate shower. Central air conditioning/heating, neutral paint throughout, neutral carpeting and custom window coverings.

Private backyard with gardener included. Located on a cul de sac. in great neighborhood of Meridian and Mariners Landing.
San Marcos Unified School District (San Elijo Elementary, San Elijo Middle School, San Marcos High School).
Close to shopping, dining, entertainment and business centers. Easy access to Hwy 78, I-15 and I-5 freeways allowing for convenient travel and commuting.

Good Credit/Income/Rental or Mortgage History A Must! Renters insurance required. *Pet Friendly with Conditions/Deposit. Gardener and HOA paid. No Smoking Allowed. Call or Text Sandra at 858-750-9118 to set up private tour today!

(RLNE5126673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Hollowbrook Court have any available units?
720 Hollowbrook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 Hollowbrook Court have?
Some of 720 Hollowbrook Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 Hollowbrook Court currently offering any rent specials?
720 Hollowbrook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Hollowbrook Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 Hollowbrook Court is pet friendly.
Does 720 Hollowbrook Court offer parking?
Yes, 720 Hollowbrook Court offers parking.
Does 720 Hollowbrook Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 Hollowbrook Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Hollowbrook Court have a pool?
No, 720 Hollowbrook Court does not have a pool.
Does 720 Hollowbrook Court have accessible units?
No, 720 Hollowbrook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Hollowbrook Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 Hollowbrook Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Elan Northwoods
420 Smilax Road
San Marcos, CA 92078
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Marcos 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Marcos Apartments with PoolsSan Marcos Pet Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CAPalm Springs, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego