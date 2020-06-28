717 Via Barquero

Amenities

Single Family Home for Rent , San Marcos, Ca - Property Id: 151011



Two-story Single Family home, with formal living and dining areas; family room with fireplace; gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook; maple cabinetry and Corinthian counter tops; appliances; Master suite with vaulted ceilings, dual sinks, soaking tub, separate shower, mirrored wardrobes, enormous walk-in closet; Two additional bedrooms; large loft , bedroom size, can be used as an office or fourth bedroom; upstairs bathroom, and downstairs half bathroom, laundry room , attached 2-car garage; upgraded carpets, tile flooring, air conditioning, ceiling fans. Backyard backs to Open Space Reserve for ultimate privacy. Stunning view of Santa Fe Hills. Featuring all the appliances. Gardner is included. NO PETS, NO SMOKING, Walking trails, community pool, Schools and Palomar College are a short bike ride. Shopping, cinemas are near by. Easy access to freeways. Home is located in the Santa Fe foothills. Contact phone: (760)798-5794

Property Id 151011



No Pets Allowed



