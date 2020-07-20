Amenities

693 Dane Drive Available 03/30/19 Total Rehab in San Marcos Available March 30 - 693 Dane Dr. in desirable Valley Knolls...FULLY REHABBED. Will be available by 3-30-19. No pics till 3-23-19 - and it will probably be rented by then. What can we say?? Call to find out when we're showing. Here's what we know:

Brand New Everything:

* Luxury vinyl plank flooring

* All new kitchen: New cabinets, quartz countertops w/2019 cool backsplash, stainless steel appliances & fixtures

* All new windows throughout

* All new bathrooms, showers, tubs, flooring, toilets & countertops

* All new drought-tolerant landscaping front and backyards - with a large back yard.

* All new everything and First Class!

* 3 Bedroom / 2 Baths, 1202 sf, Valley Knolls Neighborhood (great family neighborhood)

* Richland Elementary Schools, Woodland Park Middle, Mission Hills High School

Call or text Francis Taylor Property Management 760-690-6707 to arrange a showing.



