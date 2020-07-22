Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

679 Glasgow Court Available 03/09/20 Awesome 4 Bdrm, 3 bath home - Stunning views from this quiet two story family home with natural stone flooring, and upgraded carpet and padding. Home features : energy efficient windows, granite counters, ceiling fans, and built-ins. Large master and bath, with huge walk in closet. Great bonus area upstairs for getaway, three bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom downstairs with full bath off hall. Nice family room with fireplace, washer and dryer included and nice large yard on cul-de-sac. Gated community of Vallecitos Ridge with close access to schools, Palomar & CSUSM. Close freeway access and shopping. Sorry no pets.



(RLNE2597119)