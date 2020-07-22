All apartments in San Marcos
679 Glasgow Court

679 Glasgow Court · No Longer Available
Location

679 Glasgow Court, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
679 Glasgow Court Available 03/09/20 Awesome 4 Bdrm, 3 bath home - Stunning views from this quiet two story family home with natural stone flooring, and upgraded carpet and padding. Home features : energy efficient windows, granite counters, ceiling fans, and built-ins. Large master and bath, with huge walk in closet. Great bonus area upstairs for getaway, three bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom downstairs with full bath off hall. Nice family room with fireplace, washer and dryer included and nice large yard on cul-de-sac. Gated community of Vallecitos Ridge with close access to schools, Palomar & CSUSM. Close freeway access and shopping. Sorry no pets.

(RLNE2597119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 679 Glasgow Court have any available units?
679 Glasgow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 679 Glasgow Court have?
Some of 679 Glasgow Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 679 Glasgow Court currently offering any rent specials?
679 Glasgow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 679 Glasgow Court pet-friendly?
No, 679 Glasgow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 679 Glasgow Court offer parking?
No, 679 Glasgow Court does not offer parking.
Does 679 Glasgow Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 679 Glasgow Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 679 Glasgow Court have a pool?
No, 679 Glasgow Court does not have a pool.
Does 679 Glasgow Court have accessible units?
No, 679 Glasgow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 679 Glasgow Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 679 Glasgow Court does not have units with dishwashers.
