Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

638 Edgewater Dr. Available 03/20/20 5BD 4BA House located in gated Silver Crest Community of San Marcos - Beautiful 3419 sq. ft. executive home that comes complete with 5BD plus bonus room, 4BA, 3 Car Garage, large open floor plan with upgrades galore throughout this beautiful home. Kitchen offers center island, lots of cabinet space, stainless steel energy efficient appliances, double ovens, 6 burner gas stove and breakfast area, Family room with fireplace, formal living, large formal dining, beautiful wood flooring and so much more makes this your next perfect home. Private backyard with views of the Jack Lake Canyon. Solar and gardener included.



Community offers walking trails, park and gated access for extra security.



Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.

CAL-BRE# 01426440



(RLNE5625783)