Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
638 Edgewater Dr.
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

638 Edgewater Dr.

638 Edgewater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

638 Edgewater Drive, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
638 Edgewater Dr. Available 03/20/20 5BD 4BA House located in gated Silver Crest Community of San Marcos - Beautiful 3419 sq. ft. executive home that comes complete with 5BD plus bonus room, 4BA, 3 Car Garage, large open floor plan with upgrades galore throughout this beautiful home. Kitchen offers center island, lots of cabinet space, stainless steel energy efficient appliances, double ovens, 6 burner gas stove and breakfast area, Family room with fireplace, formal living, large formal dining, beautiful wood flooring and so much more makes this your next perfect home. Private backyard with views of the Jack Lake Canyon. Solar and gardener included.

Community offers walking trails, park and gated access for extra security.

Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.
CAL-BRE# 01426440

(RLNE5625783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 Edgewater Dr. have any available units?
638 Edgewater Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 638 Edgewater Dr. have?
Some of 638 Edgewater Dr.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 638 Edgewater Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
638 Edgewater Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 Edgewater Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 638 Edgewater Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 638 Edgewater Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 638 Edgewater Dr. offers parking.
Does 638 Edgewater Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 638 Edgewater Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 Edgewater Dr. have a pool?
No, 638 Edgewater Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 638 Edgewater Dr. have accessible units?
No, 638 Edgewater Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 638 Edgewater Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 638 Edgewater Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
