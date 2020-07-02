637 Beverly Pl.

Amenities
Upgraded 2 Bedroom Home in San Marcos! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Disclosure: There is now tile in the downstairs living space verses laminate flooring as shown in the pictures. This Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home has much to offer! Downstairs you will find beautiful tile flooring throughout while the kitchen showcases newer appliances and granite counter tops! Upstairs features 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bath. The patio off the dining room makes for great entertaining! This home has a 1 car garage and assigned parking space. This floor plan offers a full size washer/dryer inside the unit as well! The community is complete with a pool/spa, tot lot, and tennis court. The area is close to shopping, schools, Movie Theater, and the famous restaurant row. Call today to schedule your showing of this fabulous home!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,750.
PETS:
Single Pet Only, No Cats, Dog Under 25 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property, Community Playground, Tennis Courts, Easy Freeway Access, Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Balcony, Patio, Dining Area, 2 Story, Storage space, Family Room, Washer/ Dryer, Downstairs Laundry, Reserved Parking, 1 Car Garage, Community Pool, Gardener included, Home Owners Assoc., Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Alvin Dunn Elementary
Middle School: San Marcos Middle School
High School: San Marcos High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/637-Beverly-Place-San-Marcos-CA-92078-1057/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
