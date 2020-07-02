All apartments in San Marcos
637 Beverly Pl.
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

637 Beverly Pl.

637 Beverly Place · No Longer Available
Location

637 Beverly Place, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Upgraded 2 Bedroom Home in San Marcos! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Disclosure: There is now tile in the downstairs living space verses laminate flooring as shown in the pictures. This Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home has much to offer! Downstairs you will find beautiful tile flooring throughout while the kitchen showcases newer appliances and granite counter tops! Upstairs features 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bath. The patio off the dining room makes for great entertaining! This home has a 1 car garage and assigned parking space. This floor plan offers a full size washer/dryer inside the unit as well! The community is complete with a pool/spa, tot lot, and tennis court. The area is close to shopping, schools, Movie Theater, and the famous restaurant row. Call today to schedule your showing of this fabulous home!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,750.

PETS:
Single Pet Only, No Cats, Dog Under 25 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property, Community Playground, Tennis Courts, Easy Freeway Access, Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Balcony, Patio, Dining Area, 2 Story, Storage space, Family Room, Washer/ Dryer, Downstairs Laundry, Reserved Parking, 1 Car Garage, Community Pool, Gardener included, Home Owners Assoc., Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Alvin Dunn Elementary
Middle School: San Marcos Middle School
High School: San Marcos High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/637-Beverly-Place-San-Marcos-CA-92078-1057/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE2240328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 Beverly Pl. have any available units?
637 Beverly Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 637 Beverly Pl. have?
Some of 637 Beverly Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 Beverly Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
637 Beverly Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 Beverly Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 637 Beverly Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 637 Beverly Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 637 Beverly Pl. offers parking.
Does 637 Beverly Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 637 Beverly Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 Beverly Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 637 Beverly Pl. has a pool.
Does 637 Beverly Pl. have accessible units?
No, 637 Beverly Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 637 Beverly Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 637 Beverly Pl. has units with dishwashers.
