All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 618 Buckhorn Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
618 Buckhorn Ave
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

618 Buckhorn Ave

618 Buckhorn Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

618 Buckhorn Avenue, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Great deal for 3 bed and 2.5 bath! - Gorgeous 3 bedrooms house
Rarely on the market! On high demand Discovery Hills
Excellent condition and Excellent location!

Conveniently located off Twin Oaks Valley Road.
Down the road to Cal State San Marcos
Next door to Lake View Park
Shopping along Craven and San Marcos Blvd is just another highlight
Surrounded by Excellent schools you always wanted
Excellent community with tree lined streets
Trails, lake, park.... this is the house you definitely enjoy living in.

Impressed by the high vaulted ceiling
Inviting family room welcome all
Cozy fireplace in Living room and family room
Spacious upgraded kitchen with granite counter top
Ample cabinets for all your goodies
Open floor plan made your cooking fun and enjoyable
Laundry closet is conveniently located on first floor

All good size bedrooms are on 2nd floor
Split floor plan with master suite on one side of the hall
Master bedroom offers great view to yards
Be impressed by the exceptionally large closet.
Upgraded bath with separate shower and tub area
Dual vanity sink, no more elbowing each other for morning rush

Both bedrooms offered extra nitch area for study or work desk
All rooms are in good size and shape
Not to mentioned the easy to maintain yards
Also check out the spacious 2 car garage.

NO WASHER, DRYER, AND REFRIGERATOR.

Love at first sight!
Call today to schedule the time to see
Top Notch Realty 858-715-0688
*PLEASE CALL FOR THE CORRECT APPLICATION!*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4725465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Buckhorn Ave have any available units?
618 Buckhorn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 Buckhorn Ave have?
Some of 618 Buckhorn Ave's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Buckhorn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
618 Buckhorn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Buckhorn Ave pet-friendly?
No, 618 Buckhorn Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 618 Buckhorn Ave offer parking?
Yes, 618 Buckhorn Ave offers parking.
Does 618 Buckhorn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Buckhorn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Buckhorn Ave have a pool?
No, 618 Buckhorn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 618 Buckhorn Ave have accessible units?
No, 618 Buckhorn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Buckhorn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 Buckhorn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Elan Northwoods
420 Smilax Road
San Marcos, CA 92078
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolsSan Marcos Pet Friendly Places
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CAPalm Springs, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego