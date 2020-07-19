All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

518 Whitesage Road

518 Whitesage Rd · No Longer Available
Location

518 Whitesage Rd, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
garage
San Marcos, 518 Whitesage -Lovely Home in Discovery Hills Near CSUSM. - This is a well maintained 2 story home near CSUSM, Kaiser and Pomerado Health clinics, and shopping. Easy freeway access to get where you're going quick! Cool off during the summer months with the central A/C and the refreshing community pool. If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2347799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Whitesage Road have any available units?
518 Whitesage Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 Whitesage Road have?
Some of 518 Whitesage Road's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Whitesage Road currently offering any rent specials?
518 Whitesage Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Whitesage Road pet-friendly?
No, 518 Whitesage Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 518 Whitesage Road offer parking?
Yes, 518 Whitesage Road offers parking.
Does 518 Whitesage Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 Whitesage Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Whitesage Road have a pool?
Yes, 518 Whitesage Road has a pool.
Does 518 Whitesage Road have accessible units?
No, 518 Whitesage Road does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Whitesage Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 Whitesage Road has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

