Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

488 Prosperity Drive

488 Prosperity Dr · No Longer Available
Location

488 Prosperity Dr, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
488 Prosperity Drive Available 06/07/19 **New Listing: Caprice & Setina at Mission Grove 3 Bed w/office, 2.5 Bath ** - Highly desirable community: Caprice & Setina at Mission Grove. This previous model provides a spacious 2,066 sq foot floor-plan which includes 3 bedrooms plus a spacious loft at the top of the stairs, perfect for additional family room or office! High end appliances in a large upgraded kitchen, laundry room, upgraded flooring throughout with private outdoor patio space and balcony. Parking: 3 car garage (one side is tandem space for two cars)

Text Mike at 858-432-8979 -OR- schedule a showing online: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE4785039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 488 Prosperity Drive have any available units?
488 Prosperity Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 488 Prosperity Drive have?
Some of 488 Prosperity Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 488 Prosperity Drive currently offering any rent specials?
488 Prosperity Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 488 Prosperity Drive pet-friendly?
No, 488 Prosperity Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 488 Prosperity Drive offer parking?
Yes, 488 Prosperity Drive offers parking.
Does 488 Prosperity Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 488 Prosperity Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 488 Prosperity Drive have a pool?
No, 488 Prosperity Drive does not have a pool.
Does 488 Prosperity Drive have accessible units?
No, 488 Prosperity Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 488 Prosperity Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 488 Prosperity Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
