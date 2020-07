Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

Almond 484 - Great 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condominium, each bedroom has it's own private bath.

Carpet in the bedrooms and stairwell, engineered wood in the living/dining room, tile in kitchen. Ceiling fans, air conditioning, plantation shutters. Great community pool/spa, gym and clubhouse. 2 car garage with washer/dryer. Call to arrange a showing of this property.



(RLNE3446667)