Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

San Marcos, 443 Almond Road, Gated Resort Like Complex, AC, All Appliances, Garage, Near All! - This beautiful townhouse is located in the luxurious resort like gated Corte Bella at Coronado Ranch complex. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and CSUSM. Dual pane windows. Living room has ceramic tile floors and access to the balcony. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors and corian counters. Half bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a pedestal sink. Master bedroom #1 has wood floors, mirrored wardrobe doors, ceramic tile bathroom floors, quartz vanity and a walk in shower. Master bedroom #2 has wood floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture, ceramic tile bathroom floors, quartz vanity and a walk in shower.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



(RLNE2466924)