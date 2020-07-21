All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

443 Almond Road

443 Almond Road · No Longer Available
Location

443 Almond Road, San Marcos, CA 92078
Village O

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
San Marcos, 443 Almond Road, Gated Resort Like Complex, AC, All Appliances, Garage, Near All! - This beautiful townhouse is located in the luxurious resort like gated Corte Bella at Coronado Ranch complex. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and CSUSM. Dual pane windows. Living room has ceramic tile floors and access to the balcony. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors and corian counters. Half bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a pedestal sink. Master bedroom #1 has wood floors, mirrored wardrobe doors, ceramic tile bathroom floors, quartz vanity and a walk in shower. Master bedroom #2 has wood floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture, ceramic tile bathroom floors, quartz vanity and a walk in shower.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE2466924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 Almond Road have any available units?
443 Almond Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 443 Almond Road have?
Some of 443 Almond Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 443 Almond Road currently offering any rent specials?
443 Almond Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 Almond Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 443 Almond Road is pet friendly.
Does 443 Almond Road offer parking?
Yes, 443 Almond Road offers parking.
Does 443 Almond Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 443 Almond Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 Almond Road have a pool?
Yes, 443 Almond Road has a pool.
Does 443 Almond Road have accessible units?
No, 443 Almond Road does not have accessible units.
Does 443 Almond Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 443 Almond Road has units with dishwashers.
