Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:54 AM

433 Autumn Drive, Unit 24

433 Autumn Drive · (760) 230-0656
Location

433 Autumn Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful, squeaky clean and recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath upstairs unit with granite counters, stainless refrigerator, range, oven, and dishwasher. The unit features 2 parking spaces (1 covered), laminate floor in living areas, convenient in-unit washer and dryer, new heating and cooling unit in living room, and portable cooling in master bedroom. Master bedroom closet is a spacious walk in and there is access to the deck from both the master and second bedroom. Water and trash are included with rent, and shopping and Sprinter are close by!
Beautiful, squeaky clean and recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in Autumn Heights. The complex has 48 units, 4 units in the building. Both covered and un-covered parking is available and complex has a BBQ. Water and garbage are included in your rent. Condo is updated with granite counters, stainless appliances, and laminate floors in living areas, with cozy carpet in the bedrooms. Laundry is in unit, and there is a new heating and cooling unit in the living area as well as a portable a/c unit in the master bedroom to keep you extra cool. Location is in close proximity to shopping, restaurants and the Sprinter!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 Autumn Drive, Unit 24 have any available units?
433 Autumn Drive, Unit 24 has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 Autumn Drive, Unit 24 have?
Some of 433 Autumn Drive, Unit 24's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 Autumn Drive, Unit 24 currently offering any rent specials?
433 Autumn Drive, Unit 24 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 Autumn Drive, Unit 24 pet-friendly?
No, 433 Autumn Drive, Unit 24 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 433 Autumn Drive, Unit 24 offer parking?
Yes, 433 Autumn Drive, Unit 24 offers parking.
Does 433 Autumn Drive, Unit 24 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 433 Autumn Drive, Unit 24 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 Autumn Drive, Unit 24 have a pool?
No, 433 Autumn Drive, Unit 24 does not have a pool.
Does 433 Autumn Drive, Unit 24 have accessible units?
No, 433 Autumn Drive, Unit 24 does not have accessible units.
Does 433 Autumn Drive, Unit 24 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 433 Autumn Drive, Unit 24 has units with dishwashers.
