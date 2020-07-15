433 Autumn Drive, Unit 24

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Beautiful, squeaky clean and recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath upstairs unit with granite counters, stainless refrigerator, range, oven, and dishwasher. The unit features 2 parking spaces (1 covered), laminate floor in living areas, convenient in-unit washer and dryer, new heating and cooling unit in living room, and portable cooling in master bedroom. Master bedroom closet is a spacious walk in and there is access to the deck from both the master and second bedroom. Water and trash are included with rent, and shopping and Sprinter are close by!

