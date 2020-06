Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Charming townhouse features nice open floor plan with separate living and dining areas. Living room features laminate flooring and fireplace with slider out to patio. Dual master suites upstairs, each with their own balcony. Two car garage with washer dryer, A/C, gated community, pool and spa. Call agent to see 858 755 3190. Close to shops, restaurants, San Marcos State Campus with easy freeway access.