Amenities

patio / balcony garage extra storage refrigerator

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities garage

3566 De Leon, San Marcos, CA 92069 - Nice two bedroom, one bath, one car garage home located just north of the 78/ Rancho Santa Fe exit. Has patio room and extra storage shed in good sized fenced back yard. Close to shopping, entertainment and schools. Home comes with refrigerator. For more information call Steve @ PML (760) 744-6000.

Sorry no pets.



(RLNE3264951)