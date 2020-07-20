337 Camino Mateo

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Very nice 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home in desirable residential development of Grove Park. Nice tree lined streets, close to schools and shopping, easy freeway access. Almost 1800 sq. ft. with a separate family room, upgraded kitchen with dinette area, pass through to the family room. living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings, separate master bedroom and bath with walk-in closet. Nice private fenced yard and side patio for outdoor enjoyment. Private park nearby & close-in to schools and shopping!