Last updated March 18 2019 at 1:49 AM

337 Camino Mateo

337 Camino Mateo · No Longer Available
Location

337 Camino Mateo, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Very nice 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home in desirable residential development of Grove Park. Nice tree lined streets, close to schools and shopping, easy freeway access. Almost 1800 sq. ft. with a separate family room, upgraded kitchen with dinette area, pass through to the family room. living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings, separate master bedroom and bath with walk-in closet. Nice private fenced yard and side patio for outdoor enjoyment. Private park nearby & close-in to schools and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 Camino Mateo have any available units?
337 Camino Mateo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 337 Camino Mateo have?
Some of 337 Camino Mateo's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 Camino Mateo currently offering any rent specials?
337 Camino Mateo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 Camino Mateo pet-friendly?
No, 337 Camino Mateo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 337 Camino Mateo offer parking?
Yes, 337 Camino Mateo offers parking.
Does 337 Camino Mateo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 337 Camino Mateo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 Camino Mateo have a pool?
No, 337 Camino Mateo does not have a pool.
Does 337 Camino Mateo have accessible units?
No, 337 Camino Mateo does not have accessible units.
Does 337 Camino Mateo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 337 Camino Mateo has units with dishwashers.
