Last updated June 24 2019 at 10:48 AM

316 Glendale Avenue

316 Glendale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

316 Glendale Avenue, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

*******OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY, JUNE 21st FROM 6:00PM TO 6:30PM********
This wonderful three bedroom, two bath home awaits you. Fantastic location just off Twin Oaks Valley Road. Easy access to Palomar College, Cal State San Marcos, nearby community parks, shopping, dining and more! Take advantage of a large rear yard that is private and beautifully landscaped, gardener included. New AC, furnace and SOLAR. No pets, only certified service animals. Non smokers only, strictly enforced. No co-signors or guarantors. Advertised rate subject to review of credit, employment and background check and therefore subject to change. Equal Housing Opportunity. BRE01134376CA. Contact All Investors Realty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Glendale Avenue have any available units?
316 Glendale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 316 Glendale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
316 Glendale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Glendale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 316 Glendale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 316 Glendale Avenue offer parking?
No, 316 Glendale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 316 Glendale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Glendale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Glendale Avenue have a pool?
No, 316 Glendale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 316 Glendale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 316 Glendale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Glendale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 Glendale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Glendale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 316 Glendale Avenue has units with air conditioning.
