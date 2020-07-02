All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

315 Mission Terrace Ave

315 Mission Terrace Ave · No Longer Available
Location

315 Mission Terrace Ave, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
playground
bbq/grill
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
GREY FALCON PROPERTIES - 315 MISSION TERRACE AVE - 1570SQFT, 3+ BR 2.5 BA NEW TOWNHOME - Beautiful new 2017 construction. Talk about location!!!!! this lovely townhome features 3 bedroom plus an office/den on first floor, 2.5 bathroom, and 1,536 sqft. Conveniently located a network of freeways (highway 78 and I-15), close distance to sprinter, HS and Civic Center. Cal State San Marcos and Palomar CC are located less than a mile. Courtyard style home includes an attached 2-car garage with access, solar (very low utility bill), and quartzcountertops. Beautiful new wood look flooring and neutral carpet. Large balcony with mountain view.
Super nice tot lot with BBQ area with fabulous view of the valley. Close to great schools and transportation, dining etc.

Sorry, no pets and no smokers. Good credit a must!

Call Carol, agent 951-333-7999

(RLNE3873074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Mission Terrace Ave have any available units?
315 Mission Terrace Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 Mission Terrace Ave have?
Some of 315 Mission Terrace Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Mission Terrace Ave currently offering any rent specials?
315 Mission Terrace Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Mission Terrace Ave pet-friendly?
No, 315 Mission Terrace Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 315 Mission Terrace Ave offer parking?
Yes, 315 Mission Terrace Ave offers parking.
Does 315 Mission Terrace Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Mission Terrace Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Mission Terrace Ave have a pool?
No, 315 Mission Terrace Ave does not have a pool.
Does 315 Mission Terrace Ave have accessible units?
No, 315 Mission Terrace Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Mission Terrace Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Mission Terrace Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

