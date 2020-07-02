Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking playground bbq/grill garage

GREY FALCON PROPERTIES - 315 MISSION TERRACE AVE - 1570SQFT, 3+ BR 2.5 BA NEW TOWNHOME - Beautiful new 2017 construction. Talk about location!!!!! this lovely townhome features 3 bedroom plus an office/den on first floor, 2.5 bathroom, and 1,536 sqft. Conveniently located a network of freeways (highway 78 and I-15), close distance to sprinter, HS and Civic Center. Cal State San Marcos and Palomar CC are located less than a mile. Courtyard style home includes an attached 2-car garage with access, solar (very low utility bill), and quartzcountertops. Beautiful new wood look flooring and neutral carpet. Large balcony with mountain view.

Super nice tot lot with BBQ area with fabulous view of the valley. Close to great schools and transportation, dining etc.



Sorry, no pets and no smokers. Good credit a must!



Call Carol, agent 951-333-7999



