Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

291 Marquette Ave,

Location

291 Marquette Avenue, San Marcos, CA 92078
Village O

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Modeled after the Dior suite at the luxurious St Regis New York, this single family home includes a custom design with wood French wall panels and luxurious dark maple wood flooring. This smart home is equipped with ADT pulse security, Nest smart thermometer, smart home controls including lighting, motion sensors, window shutters, and custom drapery. The property features all appliances, including a stacked washer and dryer, wall to wall garage storage, and one of a kind architectural design. Unique in its own right, this luxurious home was renovated in 2013 and is perfect for someone looking for that Pinterest worthy home. Come see this place for yourself, this spectacular rental won't last long.
Located in the Coronado Ranch community, this upscale town home features all appliances. Three story with a two car garage which features elaborate updates throughout. The gated community boosts an incredible pool and fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 291 Marquette Ave, have any available units?
291 Marquette Ave, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 291 Marquette Ave, have?
Some of 291 Marquette Ave,'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 291 Marquette Ave, currently offering any rent specials?
291 Marquette Ave, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 291 Marquette Ave, pet-friendly?
No, 291 Marquette Ave, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 291 Marquette Ave, offer parking?
Yes, 291 Marquette Ave, offers parking.
Does 291 Marquette Ave, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 291 Marquette Ave, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 291 Marquette Ave, have a pool?
Yes, 291 Marquette Ave, has a pool.
Does 291 Marquette Ave, have accessible units?
No, 291 Marquette Ave, does not have accessible units.
Does 291 Marquette Ave, have units with dishwashers?
No, 291 Marquette Ave, does not have units with dishwashers.
