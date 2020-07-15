291 Marquette Ave,

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Modeled after the Dior suite at the luxurious St Regis New York, this single family home includes a custom design with wood French wall panels and luxurious dark maple wood flooring. This smart home is equipped with ADT pulse security, Nest smart thermometer, smart home controls including lighting, motion sensors, window shutters, and custom drapery. The property features all appliances, including a stacked washer and dryer, wall to wall garage storage, and one of a kind architectural design. Unique in its own right, this luxurious home was renovated in 2013 and is perfect for someone looking for that Pinterest worthy home. Come see this place for yourself, this spectacular rental won't last long.

Located in the Coronado Ranch community, this upscale town home features all appliances. Three story with a two car garage which features elaborate updates throughout. The gated community boosts an incredible pool and fitness center.