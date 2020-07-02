You'll love living in this stylish home! - Property Id: 179413
You'll love living in this stylish home! The home has a fenced outdoor living space! This home features a patio in the backyard. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample granite counter space. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle. Choose from the nation's leader in home leasing and apply online today. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179413 Property Id 179413
(RLNE5398438)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 270 Avenida de Suerte have any available units?
270 Avenida de Suerte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 270 Avenida de Suerte have?
Some of 270 Avenida de Suerte's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 Avenida de Suerte currently offering any rent specials?
270 Avenida de Suerte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 Avenida de Suerte pet-friendly?
Yes, 270 Avenida de Suerte is pet friendly.
Does 270 Avenida de Suerte offer parking?
No, 270 Avenida de Suerte does not offer parking.
Does 270 Avenida de Suerte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 270 Avenida de Suerte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 Avenida de Suerte have a pool?
No, 270 Avenida de Suerte does not have a pool.
Does 270 Avenida de Suerte have accessible units?
No, 270 Avenida de Suerte does not have accessible units.
Does 270 Avenida de Suerte have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 270 Avenida de Suerte has units with dishwashers.
