2452 Longstaff Court
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:10 AM

2452 Longstaff Court

2452 Longstaff Court · No Longer Available
Location

2452 Longstaff Court, San Marcos, CA 92078
University Commons

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful home in Larkspur Creek neighborhood at the entrance of San Elijo Hills. Bright and airy townhouse with community pool and spa which is heated year round. Zoned for Carillo Elementary, San Elijo Middle and San Marcos High School. The trail system begins right across the street, with access to miles of trails that connect around the community. Close distance to parks, trails, Town Square, shops, restaurants and all of the amazing amenities of the San Elijo Hills community! Pet friendly, with a large, off leash dog park just over a mile away in the village
Two bedrooms with office / third bedroom. Granite counter tops with large island in the kitchen complete with gas stove. Open living room with cozy fireplace. Smart and efficient home with Nest thermostat, Protect system and smart front door lock with Ring doorbell. Surround sound speakers system. Shutters throughout the house, carpet in the bedrooms and travertine throughout the rest of the house. Newer washer and dryer. Two car garage with custom built storage and workbench.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2452 Longstaff Court have any available units?
2452 Longstaff Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 2452 Longstaff Court have?
Some of 2452 Longstaff Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2452 Longstaff Court currently offering any rent specials?
2452 Longstaff Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2452 Longstaff Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2452 Longstaff Court is pet friendly.
Does 2452 Longstaff Court offer parking?
Yes, 2452 Longstaff Court offers parking.
Does 2452 Longstaff Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2452 Longstaff Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2452 Longstaff Court have a pool?
Yes, 2452 Longstaff Court has a pool.
Does 2452 Longstaff Court have accessible units?
No, 2452 Longstaff Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2452 Longstaff Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2452 Longstaff Court has units with dishwashers.

