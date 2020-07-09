2452 Longstaff Court

Amenities

Beautiful home in Larkspur Creek neighborhood at the entrance of San Elijo Hills. Bright and airy townhouse with community pool and spa which is heated year round. Zoned for Carillo Elementary, San Elijo Middle and San Marcos High School. The trail system begins right across the street, with access to miles of trails that connect around the community. Close distance to parks, trails, Town Square, shops, restaurants and all of the amazing amenities of the San Elijo Hills community! Pet friendly, with a large, off leash dog park just over a mile away in the village

Two bedrooms with office / third bedroom. Granite counter tops with large island in the kitchen complete with gas stove. Open living room with cozy fireplace. Smart and efficient home with Nest thermostat, Protect system and smart front door lock with Ring doorbell. Surround sound speakers system. Shutters throughout the house, carpet in the bedrooms and travertine throughout the rest of the house. Newer washer and dryer. Two car garage with custom built storage and workbench.