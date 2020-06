Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub

Beautiful home in a great location next to Carlsbad! Refreshing community pool and spa - just steps from the home! Great floor plan with two master bedroom suites upstairs and an office or bedroom downstairs (no closet). Large walk-in closet, dual sinks in one master bedroom. Lovely patio off downstairs bedroom. Central air conditioning and ceiling fans. Cozy fireplace in the living room with TV above included. Wonderful kitchen with center island, granite counter tops, gas stove. See Supplement!