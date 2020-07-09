All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 2438 Sentinel Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
2438 Sentinel Ln
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:37 PM

2438 Sentinel Ln

2438 Sentinel Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2438 Sentinel Ln, San Marcos, CA 92078
University Commons

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
2438 Sentinel Ln Available 10/07/19 Lovely 3 Bedroom Townhome in San Marcos - This lovely townhome is located in west San Marcos, bordering on Carlsbad and Encinitas, in the prestigious and highly desirable Magnolia complex.This is a must see townhome, bright tri-level unit with no residents above or below. The contemporary kitchen features granite counters, elegant mosaic kitchen backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a kitchen island/ dining bar. The upstairs living area includes the master bedroom and elegant ensuite master bathroom with glass shower and large tub. The two guest bedrooms have mirrored wardrobe doors and share a large bathroom. It has a comfortable outdoor patio/deck for lounging or BBQ.

Other features of the home include plush carpet, custom tile, window coverings, recessed lighting and decorative fixtures throughout. The townhome is equipped with a washer/dryer and central air conditioning. There is also a downstairs sitting area which is perfect for a home office with adjacent bathroom. Attached two car garage includes storage cabinets and direct entry to the townhome. This is a prime location with everything you need within the complex for resort style living including swimming pool, spa, kiddie pool, and tot lot playground. Furniture pictured in the photos is the owners and has been removed. No smoking. Pest OK with restrictions.

The townhome is located within the highly acclaimed San Marcos Unified School District: Carrillo Elementary, San Elijo Middle, and San Marcos High School. Commuting is convenient with easy access to Interstate-5 and Hwy 78. From the Magnolia neighborhood it is a simple and quick drive to area technology centers, Camp Pendleton, as well as San Diego area favorites such as historic Old Towne San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE4202811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2438 Sentinel Ln have any available units?
2438 Sentinel Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 2438 Sentinel Ln have?
Some of 2438 Sentinel Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2438 Sentinel Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2438 Sentinel Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2438 Sentinel Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2438 Sentinel Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2438 Sentinel Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2438 Sentinel Ln offers parking.
Does 2438 Sentinel Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2438 Sentinel Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2438 Sentinel Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2438 Sentinel Ln has a pool.
Does 2438 Sentinel Ln have accessible units?
No, 2438 Sentinel Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2438 Sentinel Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2438 Sentinel Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Elan Northwoods
420 Smilax Road
San Marcos, CA 92078
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Marcos 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Marcos Apartments with PoolsSan Marcos Pet Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CAPalm Springs, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego