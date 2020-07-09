Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

2438 Sentinel Ln Available 10/07/19 Lovely 3 Bedroom Townhome in San Marcos - This lovely townhome is located in west San Marcos, bordering on Carlsbad and Encinitas, in the prestigious and highly desirable Magnolia complex.This is a must see townhome, bright tri-level unit with no residents above or below. The contemporary kitchen features granite counters, elegant mosaic kitchen backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a kitchen island/ dining bar. The upstairs living area includes the master bedroom and elegant ensuite master bathroom with glass shower and large tub. The two guest bedrooms have mirrored wardrobe doors and share a large bathroom. It has a comfortable outdoor patio/deck for lounging or BBQ.



Other features of the home include plush carpet, custom tile, window coverings, recessed lighting and decorative fixtures throughout. The townhome is equipped with a washer/dryer and central air conditioning. There is also a downstairs sitting area which is perfect for a home office with adjacent bathroom. Attached two car garage includes storage cabinets and direct entry to the townhome. This is a prime location with everything you need within the complex for resort style living including swimming pool, spa, kiddie pool, and tot lot playground. Furniture pictured in the photos is the owners and has been removed. No smoking. Pest OK with restrictions.



The townhome is located within the highly acclaimed San Marcos Unified School District: Carrillo Elementary, San Elijo Middle, and San Marcos High School. Commuting is convenient with easy access to Interstate-5 and Hwy 78. From the Magnolia neighborhood it is a simple and quick drive to area technology centers, Camp Pendleton, as well as San Diego area favorites such as historic Old Towne San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



