224 Woodland Parkway #259

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Nice San Marcos Condo - Nice one bedroom, one bath condominium in San Marcos. Upstairs residence has custom paint, carpet and tile floors washer and dryer hookups in unit, air conditioning, fireplace and crown molding. Walk in closet & private balcony. Has community swimming pool, recreation room, and tennis courts. One carport parking spot and uncovered spots available. Very close to Palomar and Cal State University San Marcos. Close to public transportation, freeway, and shopping. Call to arrange a viewing at 760-744-6000.



(RLNE2227271)