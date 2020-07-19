219 Woodland Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking pool tennis court

Ground floor condo with beautiful granite and tile kitchen and bathrooms. Tile floors run thru main living areas. Brand new carpet in each bedroom and new paint thru out. Ceiling fans in dining and living rooms and bedrooms. Great floor plan with private covered patio and fireplace. Convenient to all amenities, schools and freeway! Dual pane windows for energy efficiency full size laundry closet with W/D included. Covered carport plus additional parking space. Just steps to tennis or pool! 760-845-1998