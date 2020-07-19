All apartments in San Marcos
219 Woodland Parkway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

219 Woodland Parkway

219 Woodland Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

219 Woodland Parkway, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
Ground floor condo with beautiful granite and tile kitchen and bathrooms. Tile floors run thru main living areas. Brand new carpet in each bedroom and new paint thru out. Ceiling fans in dining and living rooms and bedrooms. Great floor plan with private covered patio and fireplace. Convenient to all amenities, schools and freeway! Dual pane windows for energy efficiency full size laundry closet with W/D included. Covered carport plus additional parking space. Just steps to tennis or pool! 760-845-1998

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Woodland Parkway have any available units?
219 Woodland Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 Woodland Parkway have?
Some of 219 Woodland Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Woodland Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
219 Woodland Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Woodland Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 219 Woodland Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 219 Woodland Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 219 Woodland Parkway offers parking.
Does 219 Woodland Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 Woodland Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Woodland Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 219 Woodland Parkway has a pool.
Does 219 Woodland Parkway have accessible units?
No, 219 Woodland Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Woodland Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 Woodland Parkway has units with dishwashers.
