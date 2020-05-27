All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

2134 Cosmo Way

2134 Cosmo Way · No Longer Available
Location

2134 Cosmo Way, San Marcos, CA 92078
University Commons

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful & Spacious 3/3 In the Solaire Community!! - Address: 2134 Cosmo Way San Marcos CA 92078
Appointment: KRC Realty 760-522-9915

Gorgeous town-home in the Solaire community at San Elijo Hills.Corner unit with a great view! This 3 bedroom 3 bath home is upgraded and move in ready.

One bedroom on the main floor and two upstairs makes for a perfect downstairs office or guest room. Great Schools! Open floor plan and efficient use of space!. The community has a gated and secure swimming pool, spa, and gas BBQ & Fire Pit with Gorgeous views of the Double Peak Park!

Come take a look at this gem today!

(RLNE5412177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 Cosmo Way have any available units?
2134 Cosmo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 2134 Cosmo Way have?
Some of 2134 Cosmo Way's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2134 Cosmo Way currently offering any rent specials?
2134 Cosmo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 Cosmo Way pet-friendly?
No, 2134 Cosmo Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 2134 Cosmo Way offer parking?
No, 2134 Cosmo Way does not offer parking.
Does 2134 Cosmo Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2134 Cosmo Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 Cosmo Way have a pool?
Yes, 2134 Cosmo Way has a pool.
Does 2134 Cosmo Way have accessible units?
No, 2134 Cosmo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 Cosmo Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2134 Cosmo Way does not have units with dishwashers.

