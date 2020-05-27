Amenities
Beautiful & Spacious 3/3 In the Solaire Community!! - Address: 2134 Cosmo Way San Marcos CA 92078
Appointment: KRC Realty 760-522-9915
Gorgeous town-home in the Solaire community at San Elijo Hills.Corner unit with a great view! This 3 bedroom 3 bath home is upgraded and move in ready.
One bedroom on the main floor and two upstairs makes for a perfect downstairs office or guest room. Great Schools! Open floor plan and efficient use of space!. The community has a gated and secure swimming pool, spa, and gas BBQ & Fire Pit with Gorgeous views of the Double Peak Park!
Come take a look at this gem today!
(RLNE5412177)