Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

205 Woodland Parkway 234

205 Woodland Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

205 Woodland Parkway, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
hot tub
Great Condo in San Marcos - Property Id: 209480

Avail 3/1 or sooner.

Beautiful centrally located upper unit 2/2 condo in award winning San Marcos for rent. Part of North San Diego, San Marcos was listed at one of the safest places to live.

Award winning schools, colleges, easy access to interstates 78/15/5 makes this a very desirable place to live. All needed amenities available and amazing food/restaurants. Surrounded by tons of trails for hiking, biking, parks and lakes makes this an outdoorsy types perfect location. Just roughly 2.5 hours to Big Bear, 30-45mins to Temecula, 45 mins to Julian and 15-20 to the beachparadise!

The unit has everything you need: dedicated parking space, Guest spot wood and tile floors, ac/heat, in unit Full size washer and dryer, all appliances and balcony. We take care of the Trash and Water. At this rent price, it will be difficult to find an apartment this cheap!

No smoking/ Drugs, First and Deposit due, renter's insurance required, credit check and income validation. Pets TBD.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209480
Property Id 209480

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5506480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Woodland Parkway 234 have any available units?
205 Woodland Parkway 234 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 Woodland Parkway 234 have?
Some of 205 Woodland Parkway 234's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Woodland Parkway 234 currently offering any rent specials?
205 Woodland Parkway 234 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Woodland Parkway 234 pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Woodland Parkway 234 is pet friendly.
Does 205 Woodland Parkway 234 offer parking?
Yes, 205 Woodland Parkway 234 offers parking.
Does 205 Woodland Parkway 234 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 Woodland Parkway 234 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Woodland Parkway 234 have a pool?
No, 205 Woodland Parkway 234 does not have a pool.
Does 205 Woodland Parkway 234 have accessible units?
No, 205 Woodland Parkway 234 does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Woodland Parkway 234 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Woodland Parkway 234 has units with dishwashers.

