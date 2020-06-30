205 Woodland Parkway 234

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking hot tub

Great Condo in San Marcos - Property Id: 209480



Avail 3/1 or sooner.



Beautiful centrally located upper unit 2/2 condo in award winning San Marcos for rent. Part of North San Diego, San Marcos was listed at one of the safest places to live.



Award winning schools, colleges, easy access to interstates 78/15/5 makes this a very desirable place to live. All needed amenities available and amazing food/restaurants. Surrounded by tons of trails for hiking, biking, parks and lakes makes this an outdoorsy types perfect location. Just roughly 2.5 hours to Big Bear, 30-45mins to Temecula, 45 mins to Julian and 15-20 to the beachparadise!



The unit has everything you need: dedicated parking space, Guest spot wood and tile floors, ac/heat, in unit Full size washer and dryer, all appliances and balcony. We take care of the Trash and Water. At this rent price, it will be difficult to find an apartment this cheap!



No smoking/ Drugs, First and Deposit due, renter's insurance required, credit check and income validation. Pets TBD.

No Dogs Allowed



