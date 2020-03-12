Amenities

1878 Matin Circle #135 Available 02/10/20 HIGHLY DESIRABLE! 3BR 2.5BA HOME IS CENTRALLY LOCATED! PETS OK! ACT NOW! - This lovely 1,750sq. ft. home with 3BR. 2.5 BA. Features a loft layout with high vaulted ceilings. It comes with a fireplace, enclosed private back yard and an attached two car garage. Located in San Marcos this home will not last long. Comes with all amenities!



Large Two Level Home in San Marcos Boasts:



- Central AC and Heat

- Beautiful Fireplace

- Vaulted Ceilings

- Large Closets

- Tile Floors

- Living Room

- Dining Room

- New High Quality Dishwasher

- Refrigerator

- Stove/Oven

- Microwave

- Laundry Area in garage

- Washer/Dryer



Community Features:

- HOA Name: Ambiance HOA

- Private Yard

- Community Pool & Spa

- Playground

- Guest parking



PARKING: Garage

YEAR BUILT: 1991

YEAR BUILT: 1991

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: #35

FLOOD ZONE: Minimal flood zone as stated by landlord on 3/5/18



Terms of Lease:

- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent

- Tenant pays SDGE, Cable, Internet

- Tenant must carry renters insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



