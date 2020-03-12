All apartments in San Marcos
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
1878 Matin Circle #135
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

1878 Matin Circle #135

1878 Matin Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1878 Matin Circle, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
1878 Matin Circle #135 Available 02/10/20 HIGHLY DESIRABLE! 3BR 2.5BA HOME IS CENTRALLY LOCATED! PETS OK! ACT NOW! - This lovely 1,750sq. ft. home with 3BR. 2.5 BA. Features a loft layout with high vaulted ceilings. It comes with a fireplace, enclosed private back yard and an attached two car garage. Located in San Marcos this home will not last long. Comes with all amenities!

Large Two Level Home in San Marcos Boasts:

- Central AC and Heat
- Beautiful Fireplace
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Large Closets
- Tile Floors
- Living Room
- Dining Room
- New High Quality Dishwasher
- Refrigerator
- Stove/Oven
- Microwave
- Laundry Area in garage
- Washer/Dryer

Community Features:
- HOA Name: Ambiance HOA
- Private Yard
- Community Pool & Spa
- Playground
- Guest parking

PARKING: Garage
HOA NAME: Ambiance Homeowners Association
YEAR BUILT: 1991
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: #35
FLOOD ZONE: Minimal flood zone as stated by landlord on 3/5/18

Terms of Lease:
- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent
- Tenant pays SDGE, Cable, Internet
- Tenant must carry renters insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE2483842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

