All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 1638 Rue De Valle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
1638 Rue De Valle
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

1638 Rue De Valle

1638 Rue De Valle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1638 Rue De Valle, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

hardwood floors
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Cute 2 Bedroom Condo in San Marcos! - This cute two story condo offers beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the property. With a very light and airy feel to the property, you are sure to feel at home! Rooms have ceiling fans and window treatments and the kitchen has all matching appliances. Home is private and has no back neighbor. View to green belt, tile entry w/ newer interior paint. Easy access to HWY 78 and 15. Walking distance to High School and Elem. school. Come check out this property now!

Available now!

Call Chase Pacific at 858-357-5135 - Ryan@chasepacific.com

All applicants over 18 years of age are required to complete a tenant application along with $35 processing fee per applicant.

The owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA DRE #00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

(RLNE4566463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1638 Rue De Valle have any available units?
1638 Rue De Valle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 1638 Rue De Valle currently offering any rent specials?
1638 Rue De Valle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1638 Rue De Valle pet-friendly?
No, 1638 Rue De Valle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1638 Rue De Valle offer parking?
No, 1638 Rue De Valle does not offer parking.
Does 1638 Rue De Valle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1638 Rue De Valle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1638 Rue De Valle have a pool?
No, 1638 Rue De Valle does not have a pool.
Does 1638 Rue De Valle have accessible units?
No, 1638 Rue De Valle does not have accessible units.
Does 1638 Rue De Valle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1638 Rue De Valle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1638 Rue De Valle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1638 Rue De Valle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CA
Newport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego