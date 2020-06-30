Amenities

1632 Sunnyside Avenue Available 01/09/20 ***NEW LISTING: Stunning 3 bedroom/2.5 bath in San Elijo Hills*** - Private, end unit in Springfield with panoramic canyon and ocean views to watch the beautiful sunset. Custom paint and beautifully upgraded with custom built-in entertainment niche, stone fireplace, and gorgeous hardwood flooring. Gourmet kitchen with newer appliances, granite counters and plenty of cabinets for storage. Generously sized master suite is appointed with two walk-in closets, dual vanity, soaking tub, walk-in shower and balcony with panoramic views. Three bedrooms upstairs (3rd bedroom is converted to office - no closet). Private & meticulously maintained backyard showcases the view and is large enough for entertaining or just relaxing on a chaise. Community pool & spa. San Elijo Hills is a master-planned community with many scheduled activities for each season, soccer field, ball parks, 18 miles of walking & hiking trails, 19 acre park, Town Center complete with grocery store, gas station, bank, eateries and other entertainment. Schools: San Elijo Elementary, Double Peak Middle, San Marcos High.



