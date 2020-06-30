All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 1632 Sunnyside Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
1632 Sunnyside Avenue
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

1632 Sunnyside Avenue

1632 Sunnyside Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1632 Sunnyside Avenue, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
1632 Sunnyside Avenue Available 01/09/20 ***NEW LISTING: Stunning 3 bedroom/2.5 bath in San Elijo Hills*** - Private, end unit in Springfield with panoramic canyon and ocean views to watch the beautiful sunset. Custom paint and beautifully upgraded with custom built-in entertainment niche, stone fireplace, and gorgeous hardwood flooring. Gourmet kitchen with newer appliances, granite counters and plenty of cabinets for storage. Generously sized master suite is appointed with two walk-in closets, dual vanity, soaking tub, walk-in shower and balcony with panoramic views. Three bedrooms upstairs (3rd bedroom is converted to office - no closet). Private & meticulously maintained backyard showcases the view and is large enough for entertaining or just relaxing on a chaise. Community pool & spa. San Elijo Hills is a master-planned community with many scheduled activities for each season, soccer field, ball parks, 18 miles of walking & hiking trails, 19 acre park, Town Center complete with grocery store, gas station, bank, eateries and other entertainment. Schools: San Elijo Elementary, Double Peak Middle, San Marcos High.

Text Mike at 858-432-8979 -OR- schedule a showing online: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.
WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE4661286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1632 Sunnyside Avenue have any available units?
1632 Sunnyside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1632 Sunnyside Avenue have?
Some of 1632 Sunnyside Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1632 Sunnyside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1632 Sunnyside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 Sunnyside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1632 Sunnyside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1632 Sunnyside Avenue offer parking?
No, 1632 Sunnyside Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1632 Sunnyside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1632 Sunnyside Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 Sunnyside Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1632 Sunnyside Avenue has a pool.
Does 1632 Sunnyside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1632 Sunnyside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 Sunnyside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1632 Sunnyside Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Elan Northwoods
420 Smilax Road
San Marcos, CA 92078
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolsSan Marcos Pet Friendly Places
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CAPalm Springs, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego