1622 Rue De Valle

Located within the highly sought after community of Lake Park Villas in San Marcos. This great property has recessed lighting, a brand new AC/Heating unit, updated kitchen and bathrooms, and durable laminate flooring throughout the main floor. Large windows bask the home in an abundance of natural light. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and crisp white cabinetry. Both upstairs bedrooms have custom closet organizers. Outdoor living extends off the living room to a large private patio featuring lime and apple trees. Community amenities include a pool and laundry facilities. Conveniently located, just minutes away from shopping, dining, parks, San Marcos High School, Lake San Marcos, Palomar College, Cal State San Marcos, Highway 78, and more.



*RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: Credit/Background Check for all applicants over age 18, 620+ Credit Score is preferred, No Evictions or Criminal History within the past 7 years is preferred, Verifiable Household Income of at least 3 times the monthly rent ($1,950 x 3 = $5,850/month)