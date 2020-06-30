1529 Grand Ave

Amenities
San Marcos California Condo For Rent 2BR 1.5Bath - Property Id: 213778
Recently remodeled condo with new carpet, tile, bath fixtures, 3 ceiling fans, and more. 2 story with fireplace. Very nice quite location. 1 car garage and 1 extra parking space right next to the garage. Fenced private patio. Washer and dryer hookup on patio in your own laundry closet. Both electric and gas hook up available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213778
Property Id 213778
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5507637)