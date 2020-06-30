All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 1529 Grand Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
1529 Grand Ave
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

1529 Grand Ave

1529 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1529 Grand Avenue, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
San Marcos California Condo For Rent 2BR 1.5Bath - Property Id: 213778

Recently remodeled condo with new carpet, tile, bath fixtures, 3 ceiling fans, and more. 2 story with fireplace. Very nice quite location. 1 car garage and 1 extra parking space right next to the garage. Fenced private patio. Washer and dryer hookup on patio in your own laundry closet. Both electric and gas hook up available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213778
Property Id 213778

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5507637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 Grand Ave have any available units?
1529 Grand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1529 Grand Ave have?
Some of 1529 Grand Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Grand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Grand Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1529 Grand Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1529 Grand Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1529 Grand Ave offers parking.
Does 1529 Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 Grand Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Grand Ave have a pool?
No, 1529 Grand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1529 Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 1529 Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1529 Grand Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CA
Newport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego