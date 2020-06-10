150 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road Space #66

Amenities

gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

Spacious Manufactured Home in San Marcos - Offered by Rich Farmer Team KRC Realty - This San Marcos Manufactured home is located in the wonderful community of San Marcos Vie Estates. Offering 3 bedroom and 2 bath and over 1450 Sq/ft of living space.



The complex offers a Gym, Pool, Spa, Weight Room, Conference Center and more.Minutes from HWY 78 and local restaurants.

Schedule a viewing today at 760-992-3350.



MORE INTERIOR PICTURES COMING ONCE THE UNIT IS VACANT ON 5/16



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5781071)