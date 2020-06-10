All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

150 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road Space #66

150 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd · No Longer Available
Location

150 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
Spacious Manufactured Home in San Marcos - Offered by Rich Farmer Team KRC Realty - This San Marcos Manufactured home is located in the wonderful community of San Marcos Vie Estates. Offering 3 bedroom and 2 bath and over 1450 Sq/ft of living space.

The complex offers a Gym, Pool, Spa, Weight Room, Conference Center and more.Minutes from HWY 78 and local restaurants.
Schedule a viewing today at 760-992-3350.

MORE INTERIOR PICTURES COMING ONCE THE UNIT IS VACANT ON 5/16

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5781071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road Space #66 have any available units?
150 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road Space #66 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 150 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road Space #66 currently offering any rent specials?
150 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road Space #66 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road Space #66 pet-friendly?
No, 150 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road Space #66 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 150 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road Space #66 offer parking?
No, 150 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road Space #66 does not offer parking.
Does 150 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road Space #66 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road Space #66 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road Space #66 have a pool?
Yes, 150 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road Space #66 has a pool.
Does 150 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road Space #66 have accessible units?
No, 150 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road Space #66 does not have accessible units.
Does 150 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road Space #66 have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road Space #66 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road Space #66 have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road Space #66 does not have units with air conditioning.
