Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
1499 Clearview Way
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:52 PM

1499 Clearview Way

1499 Clearview Way · No Longer Available
Location

1499 Clearview Way, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Bright and Open Tri-level Townhome - Westridge Complex - Bright and charming tri-level townhome located in the highly desirable Westridge gated community of San Elijo Hills in San Marcos. The townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and an open concept living room and kitchen area. The shared space is perfect for entertaining guests with a built-in media center, gas fireplace and a balcony off of the kitchen dining area with views of the community. The kitchen features granite counter tops, modern appliances and ample storage space. Two bedrooms, a bathroom and the laundry room are located on the main floor. The master bedroom suite has its own private floor with a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with a soaking tub, dual vanity and walk-in shower.

Other features of the townhome include shutter style window coverings, Air Conditioning and wood flooring in the main living areas. Laundry room includes a washer/ dryer and storage cabinets. Attached 2-car garage with direct access to the home. Community amenities include a pool and spa, close proximity to walking trails and parks, and walking distance to San Elijo Middle School. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

The home is located within the highly acclaimed San Marcos Unified School District: San Elijo Elementary School, San Elijo Middle School, San Marcos High School. Commuting is convenient with easy access to Interstate-5, Hwy 78 and Interstate-15. From the neighborhood it is a simple and quick drive to Cal State San Marcos, local beaches, shops, restaurants and community parks as well as San Diego area favorites such as historic Old Towne San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE4377173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1499 Clearview Way have any available units?
1499 Clearview Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1499 Clearview Way have?
Some of 1499 Clearview Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1499 Clearview Way currently offering any rent specials?
1499 Clearview Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1499 Clearview Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1499 Clearview Way is pet friendly.
Does 1499 Clearview Way offer parking?
Yes, 1499 Clearview Way offers parking.
Does 1499 Clearview Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1499 Clearview Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1499 Clearview Way have a pool?
Yes, 1499 Clearview Way has a pool.
Does 1499 Clearview Way have accessible units?
No, 1499 Clearview Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1499 Clearview Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1499 Clearview Way does not have units with dishwashers.

