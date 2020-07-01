1499 Clearview Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub media room

Bright and Open Tri-level Townhome - Westridge Complex - Bright and charming tri-level townhome located in the highly desirable Westridge gated community of San Elijo Hills in San Marcos. The townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and an open concept living room and kitchen area. The shared space is perfect for entertaining guests with a built-in media center, gas fireplace and a balcony off of the kitchen dining area with views of the community. The kitchen features granite counter tops, modern appliances and ample storage space. Two bedrooms, a bathroom and the laundry room are located on the main floor. The master bedroom suite has its own private floor with a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with a soaking tub, dual vanity and walk-in shower.



Other features of the townhome include shutter style window coverings, Air Conditioning and wood flooring in the main living areas. Laundry room includes a washer/ dryer and storage cabinets. Attached 2-car garage with direct access to the home. Community amenities include a pool and spa, close proximity to walking trails and parks, and walking distance to San Elijo Middle School. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



The home is located within the highly acclaimed San Marcos Unified School District: San Elijo Elementary School, San Elijo Middle School, San Marcos High School. Commuting is convenient with easy access to Interstate-5, Hwy 78 and Interstate-15. From the neighborhood it is a simple and quick drive to Cal State San Marcos, local beaches, shops, restaurants and community parks as well as San Diego area favorites such as historic Old Towne San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.



Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.



FOR MORE INFORMATION:

North County Property Group

858-792-5797

leasing@ncpropertygroup.com

CA DRE #01922571

https://www.ncpropertygroup.com



(RLNE4377173)