1417 Rock Springs Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1417 Rock Springs Road
1417 Rock Springs Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1417 Rock Springs Road, San Marcos, CA 92069
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
4 Bed/2 Bath - Single Level 4 Br 2 Ba Home
1479 Sq. Ft.
Built in 1978
Remodeled in 2016
Central A/C
Fireplace
2 Car Garage
Fenced Yards- backs up to Community Park
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2576017)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1417 Rock Springs Road have any available units?
1417 Rock Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, CA
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1417 Rock Springs Road have?
Some of 1417 Rock Springs Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1417 Rock Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Rock Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Rock Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 1417 Rock Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Marcos
.
Does 1417 Rock Springs Road offer parking?
Yes, 1417 Rock Springs Road offers parking.
Does 1417 Rock Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 Rock Springs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Rock Springs Road have a pool?
No, 1417 Rock Springs Road does not have a pool.
Does 1417 Rock Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 1417 Rock Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Rock Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 Rock Springs Road does not have units with dishwashers.
