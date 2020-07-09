All apartments in San Marcos
1374 Corte Bagalso
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1374 Corte Bagalso

1374 Corte Bagalso · No Longer Available
Location

1374 Corte Bagalso, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Description

4 Bedroom Home in San Marcos Beautifully kept spacious and bright San Marcos home available. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home comes equipped with kitchen appliances including refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. This pristine neighborhood will give you a reason to go outside to enjoy the large fenced back with a view. The master bedroom has a walk in closet. Washer and dryer are included with this property. There is a 2 car attached garage. This property is located close to shopping and dining, and near freeway for easy commute. Pets are allowed with owner approval
Property Size: 2467

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Deposit: $2800

Monthly Income: $7,238

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1374 Corte Bagalso have any available units?
1374 Corte Bagalso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1374 Corte Bagalso have?
Some of 1374 Corte Bagalso's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1374 Corte Bagalso currently offering any rent specials?
1374 Corte Bagalso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1374 Corte Bagalso pet-friendly?
Yes, 1374 Corte Bagalso is pet friendly.
Does 1374 Corte Bagalso offer parking?
Yes, 1374 Corte Bagalso offers parking.
Does 1374 Corte Bagalso have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1374 Corte Bagalso offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1374 Corte Bagalso have a pool?
No, 1374 Corte Bagalso does not have a pool.
Does 1374 Corte Bagalso have accessible units?
No, 1374 Corte Bagalso does not have accessible units.
Does 1374 Corte Bagalso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1374 Corte Bagalso has units with dishwashers.

