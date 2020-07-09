1374 Corte Bagalso.

Amenities
Description
4 Bedroom Home in San Marcos Beautifully kept spacious and bright San Marcos home available. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home comes equipped with kitchen appliances including refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. This pristine neighborhood will give you a reason to go outside to enjoy the large fenced back with a view. The master bedroom has a walk in closet. Washer and dryer are included with this property. There is a 2 car attached garage. This property is located close to shopping and dining, and near freeway for easy commute. Pets are allowed with owner approval
Property Size: 2467
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2.5
Deposit: $2800
Monthly Income: $7,238