1358 Dandelion Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Tri-Level Townhome in San Marcos! - This air-conditioned tri-level townhome at Creekside Cottages has three master bedrooms, one at entry level and two on upper floor. Some of the features include laminate wood flooring throughout second level, great room which includes living room, dining room, kitchen and half bath. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven, and built-in microwave. Full size washer and dryer in unit also. There is a balcony off the living room level access to and from unit interior. Carpet is a neutral two tone Berber. Built in 2005, it has modern fixtures throughout and has 1603 sq. ft. The complex is steps to shopping center with grocery, drugstore, bank and more. Centrally located near park, gas, shops and school. San Elijo is nestled within San Marcos and offers a village lifestyle with its hiking and biking trails too.



(RLNE3220519)