Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:06 AM

1358 Dandelion Way

1358 Dandelion Way · No Longer Available
Location

1358 Dandelion Way, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tri-Level Townhome in San Marcos! - This air-conditioned tri-level townhome at Creekside Cottages has three master bedrooms, one at entry level and two on upper floor. Some of the features include laminate wood flooring throughout second level, great room which includes living room, dining room, kitchen and half bath. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven, and built-in microwave. Full size washer and dryer in unit also. There is a balcony off the living room level access to and from unit interior. Carpet is a neutral two tone Berber. Built in 2005, it has modern fixtures throughout and has 1603 sq. ft. The complex is steps to shopping center with grocery, drugstore, bank and more. Centrally located near park, gas, shops and school. San Elijo is nestled within San Marcos and offers a village lifestyle with its hiking and biking trails too.

(RLNE3220519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1358 Dandelion Way have any available units?
1358 Dandelion Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1358 Dandelion Way have?
Some of 1358 Dandelion Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1358 Dandelion Way currently offering any rent specials?
1358 Dandelion Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1358 Dandelion Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1358 Dandelion Way is pet friendly.
Does 1358 Dandelion Way offer parking?
No, 1358 Dandelion Way does not offer parking.
Does 1358 Dandelion Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1358 Dandelion Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1358 Dandelion Way have a pool?
No, 1358 Dandelion Way does not have a pool.
Does 1358 Dandelion Way have accessible units?
No, 1358 Dandelion Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1358 Dandelion Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1358 Dandelion Way has units with dishwashers.

