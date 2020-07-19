All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 1316 Woodland Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
1316 Woodland Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1316 Woodland Court

1316 Woodland Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1316 Woodland Court, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 bed/2 bath single story home - 1316 Woodland Ct,
San Marcos CA 92069
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom

Available 8/7/2017

Rent $2,495/mo
Security Deposit: $2,495
Tenant pays all utilities
Renter's Insurance required

No pets please

This home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, living room fire place and a bright kitchen. off of the kitchen there is a nice backyard with a shady tree. The 2nd bathroom has been recently remodeled. Washer/Dryer in unit.

This is located steps away from a nice grassy park in a great neighborhood.

Please send me an email for more information or to submit an application.

chrisg@ktesius.com

Thank you!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3429293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 Woodland Court have any available units?
1316 Woodland Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1316 Woodland Court have?
Some of 1316 Woodland Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 Woodland Court currently offering any rent specials?
1316 Woodland Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 Woodland Court pet-friendly?
No, 1316 Woodland Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1316 Woodland Court offer parking?
No, 1316 Woodland Court does not offer parking.
Does 1316 Woodland Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1316 Woodland Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 Woodland Court have a pool?
No, 1316 Woodland Court does not have a pool.
Does 1316 Woodland Court have accessible units?
No, 1316 Woodland Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 Woodland Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1316 Woodland Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Elan Northwoods
420 Smilax Road
San Marcos, CA 92078
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolsSan Marcos Pet Friendly Places
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CAPalm Springs, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego