1316 Woodland Court

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

3 bed/2 bath single story home - 1316 Woodland Ct,

San Marcos CA 92069

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom



Available 8/7/2017



Rent $2,495/mo

Security Deposit: $2,495

Tenant pays all utilities

Renter's Insurance required



No pets please



This home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, living room fire place and a bright kitchen. off of the kitchen there is a nice backyard with a shady tree. The 2nd bathroom has been recently remodeled. Washer/Dryer in unit.



This is located steps away from a nice grassy park in a great neighborhood.



Please send me an email for more information or to submit an application.



chrisg@ktesius.com



Thank you!



No Pets Allowed



