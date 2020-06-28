Amenities

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Condo in San Marcos Available Now! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting: https://showmojo.com/l/e2035e0031/1161-arbor-lane-san-marcos-ca-92069-3184

Move in on or before April 1st and receive $250 off your first full month's rent! Beautifully remodeled 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Level Condo located on the 2nd floor of the popular Avocado Gardens Community. This unit is in excellent condition and has been updated with decorator paint, stone counters, wooden cabinets, beautiful flooring throughout, and it's light and bright! The home is approximately 966 sqft and comes with a single car garage, 1 assigned space, and guest pass for your visitors. Additional features include Stainless Steel Appliances, washer and dryer, air conditioning, large balcony that is perfect for entertaining, and it's move-in ready! This unit is tucked away in the building for maximum privacy and is well maintained.The community features a large pool, hot tub, playground, park, gated buildings and evening Security. Water and trash is included in the rent. This stunning condo is close to upscale shopping, parks, and many beautiful amenities nearby; Close to 5 major freeways for an easy commute to work or to the beach which is an easy 15-minute drive. Pets considered with prior approval from the owner and No smoking, please.



If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties, visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com



San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent representing the owner of this home. Call San Diego Residential Property Management to get additional information: 858-485-6565



