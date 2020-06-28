All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 1161 Arbor Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
1161 Arbor Lane
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

1161 Arbor Lane

1161 Arbor Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1161 Arbor Lane, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Condo in San Marcos Available Now! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting: https://showmojo.com/l/e2035e0031/1161-arbor-lane-san-marcos-ca-92069-3184
Or call 858-239-0600

Move in on or before April 1st and receive $250 off your first full month's rent! Beautifully remodeled 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Level Condo located on the 2nd floor of the popular Avocado Gardens Community. This unit is in excellent condition and has been updated with decorator paint, stone counters, wooden cabinets, beautiful flooring throughout, and it's light and bright! The home is approximately 966 sqft and comes with a single car garage, 1 assigned space, and guest pass for your visitors. Additional features include Stainless Steel Appliances, washer and dryer, air conditioning, large balcony that is perfect for entertaining, and it's move-in ready! This unit is tucked away in the building for maximum privacy and is well maintained.The community features a large pool, hot tub, playground, park, gated buildings and evening Security. Water and trash is included in the rent. This stunning condo is close to upscale shopping, parks, and many beautiful amenities nearby; Close to 5 major freeways for an easy commute to work or to the beach which is an easy 15-minute drive. Pets considered with prior approval from the owner and No smoking, please.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties, visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent representing the owner of this home. Call San Diego Residential Property Management to get additional information: 858-485-6565

CA BRE# 01859951

(RLNE5557007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1161 Arbor Lane have any available units?
1161 Arbor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1161 Arbor Lane have?
Some of 1161 Arbor Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1161 Arbor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1161 Arbor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1161 Arbor Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1161 Arbor Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1161 Arbor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1161 Arbor Lane offers parking.
Does 1161 Arbor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1161 Arbor Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1161 Arbor Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1161 Arbor Lane has a pool.
Does 1161 Arbor Lane have accessible units?
No, 1161 Arbor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1161 Arbor Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1161 Arbor Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CA
Newport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego