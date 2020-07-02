All apartments in San Marcos
1118 Goddard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1118 Goddard Street, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
1118 Goddard St. Available 07/13/19 Beautiful Three Story Townhome In San Elijo Hills - - Granite Counter-tops and Stainless Appliances
- Tile Flooring Downstairs and Carpet Upstairs
- Enclosed Patio in Front Entryway
- Small Balcony on Third Floor
- Walk-in Closets
- Built in 2003
- Lot's of Light

- PARKING: 2 Car Garage
- APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer Included
- COMMUNITY FEATURES: Community Pool and Spa; Quiet Community Within Walking Distance to Parks, Shopping, Schools, and Restaurants

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE1877302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 Goddard St. have any available units?
1118 Goddard St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 Goddard St. have?
Some of 1118 Goddard St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 Goddard St. currently offering any rent specials?
1118 Goddard St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 Goddard St. pet-friendly?
No, 1118 Goddard St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1118 Goddard St. offer parking?
Yes, 1118 Goddard St. offers parking.
Does 1118 Goddard St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1118 Goddard St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 Goddard St. have a pool?
Yes, 1118 Goddard St. has a pool.
Does 1118 Goddard St. have accessible units?
No, 1118 Goddard St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 Goddard St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 Goddard St. does not have units with dishwashers.
