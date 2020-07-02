Amenities
1118 Goddard St. Available 07/13/19 Beautiful Three Story Townhome In San Elijo Hills - - Granite Counter-tops and Stainless Appliances
- Tile Flooring Downstairs and Carpet Upstairs
- Enclosed Patio in Front Entryway
- Small Balcony on Third Floor
- Walk-in Closets
- Built in 2003
- Lot's of Light
- PARKING: 2 Car Garage
- APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer Included
- COMMUNITY FEATURES: Community Pool and Spa; Quiet Community Within Walking Distance to Parks, Shopping, Schools, and Restaurants
Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)
Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123
*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*
**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**
For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html
Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779
(RLNE1877302)