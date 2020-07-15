Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

1093 Vega Way Available 07/21/20 1093 Vega Way ~ Beautiful Home in San Elijo Hills w/ a loft! - This is a beautiful two-story, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom. 2,624 square foot home in desirable San Elijo! This home features stainless steel appliances in the kitchen including a fridge, microwave, dishwasher, and a gas range, high vaulted ceilings throughout, a loft, and an attached 3 car garage (one of which is a tandem).



Enjoy the breath taking views and ocean breeze on the large backyard patio! This home is conveniently located near schools, shopping, dining and lots of entertainment - not to mention a nice walk up to Double Peak Mountain for more panoramic breath taking views. There is a washer and dryer set included in the garage. Tenant is responsible to pay all utilities except yard maintenance. No pets allowed at this home please.



This home is COMING SOON ~ We will update soon with additional interior photos. At this time, we are accepting applications for pre-qualified applicants and will plan to schedule a showing once current occupants have vacated (open viewing dates will be for July 16th). This home is available for move in as soon as August 21st.



A minimum of 700 FICO score is required for each applicant 18 years of age and older.



Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com



Ambassador Property Management

BRE# 02006674



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4587184)