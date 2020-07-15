All apartments in San Marcos
1093 Vega Way

1093 Vega Way · (760) 945-8107
Location

1093 Vega Way, San Marcos, CA 92078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1093 Vega Way · Avail. Jul 21

$4,188

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2624 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1093 Vega Way Available 07/21/20 1093 Vega Way ~ Beautiful Home in San Elijo Hills w/ a loft! - This is a beautiful two-story, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom. 2,624 square foot home in desirable San Elijo! This home features stainless steel appliances in the kitchen including a fridge, microwave, dishwasher, and a gas range, high vaulted ceilings throughout, a loft, and an attached 3 car garage (one of which is a tandem).

Enjoy the breath taking views and ocean breeze on the large backyard patio! This home is conveniently located near schools, shopping, dining and lots of entertainment - not to mention a nice walk up to Double Peak Mountain for more panoramic breath taking views. There is a washer and dryer set included in the garage. Tenant is responsible to pay all utilities except yard maintenance. No pets allowed at this home please.

This home is COMING SOON ~ We will update soon with additional interior photos. At this time, we are accepting applications for pre-qualified applicants and will plan to schedule a showing once current occupants have vacated (open viewing dates will be for July 16th). This home is available for move in as soon as August 21st.

A minimum of 700 FICO score is required for each applicant 18 years of age and older.

Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4587184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1093 Vega Way have any available units?
1093 Vega Way has a unit available for $4,188 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1093 Vega Way have?
Some of 1093 Vega Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1093 Vega Way currently offering any rent specials?
1093 Vega Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1093 Vega Way pet-friendly?
No, 1093 Vega Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1093 Vega Way offer parking?
Yes, 1093 Vega Way offers parking.
Does 1093 Vega Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1093 Vega Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1093 Vega Way have a pool?
No, 1093 Vega Way does not have a pool.
Does 1093 Vega Way have accessible units?
No, 1093 Vega Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1093 Vega Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1093 Vega Way has units with dishwashers.
