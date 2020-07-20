All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM

106 Trilogy St.

106 Trilogy Street · No Longer Available
Location

106 Trilogy Street, San Marcos, CA 92078
Village O

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
2BD 2BA Townhouse in San Marcos - **JUST LISTED**
2BD 2BA 1027 sq. ft. Townhouse located in the gated Campana complex in San Marcos, unit includes a one car garage and 1 assigned parking space, large open floor plan with lots of natural light, wood laminate flooring in main living area, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, private balcony, washer/dryer, central heat/air and much more.
Unit is located off the 78 & Twin Peaks behind Cal-State San Marcos and close to shopping, dining and schools. Call Pacific Rim directly to schedule your viewing appointment and to avoid any scams. 858-748-2103
Tenant is responsible for all utilities except trash.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2680913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Trilogy St. have any available units?
106 Trilogy St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 Trilogy St. have?
Some of 106 Trilogy St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Trilogy St. currently offering any rent specials?
106 Trilogy St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Trilogy St. pet-friendly?
No, 106 Trilogy St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 106 Trilogy St. offer parking?
Yes, 106 Trilogy St. offers parking.
Does 106 Trilogy St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 Trilogy St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Trilogy St. have a pool?
Yes, 106 Trilogy St. has a pool.
Does 106 Trilogy St. have accessible units?
No, 106 Trilogy St. does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Trilogy St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Trilogy St. has units with dishwashers.
