106 Trilogy St.

2BD 2BA Townhouse in San Marcos - **JUST LISTED**

2BD 2BA 1027 sq. ft. Townhouse located in the gated Campana complex in San Marcos, unit includes a one car garage and 1 assigned parking space, large open floor plan with lots of natural light, wood laminate flooring in main living area, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, private balcony, washer/dryer, central heat/air and much more.

Unit is located off the 78 & Twin Peaks behind Cal-State San Marcos and close to shopping, dining and schools. Call Pacific Rim directly to schedule your viewing appointment and to avoid any scams. 858-748-2103

Tenant is responsible for all utilities except trash.



No Pets Allowed



