33702 Avenida Calita

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated game room range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking

Wonderful home high in the hills of South San Juan Capistrano. At the Border of San Clemente, San Juan and Dana Point! HUGE Back yard!! Amazing kitchen with Bar/Island and Large nook! Separate living, Family & bonus/Game room! 1 Bedroom down and 3 bedrooms plus the bonus room upstairs. Nicely remodeled. The 5 burner stove features a pot filler! Loads of storage and counter space! in this kitchen. The back yard also features a large view deck and large patio space for those outdoor gatherings! The RV Storage & outdoor shower are just bonus! Lots of natural light, newer vinyl windows and added skylights too! Don't miss this one!