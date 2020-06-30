All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
San Juan Capistrano, CA
33702 Avenida Calita
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:11 AM

33702 Avenida Calita

33702 Avenida Calita · No Longer Available
Location

33702 Avenida Calita, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Wonderful home high in the hills of South San Juan Capistrano. At the Border of San Clemente, San Juan and Dana Point! HUGE Back yard!! Amazing kitchen with Bar/Island and Large nook! Separate living, Family & bonus/Game room! 1 Bedroom down and 3 bedrooms plus the bonus room upstairs. Nicely remodeled. The 5 burner stove features a pot filler! Loads of storage and counter space! in this kitchen. The back yard also features a large view deck and large patio space for those outdoor gatherings! The RV Storage & outdoor shower are just bonus! Lots of natural light, newer vinyl windows and added skylights too! Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33702 Avenida Calita have any available units?
33702 Avenida Calita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 33702 Avenida Calita have?
Some of 33702 Avenida Calita's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33702 Avenida Calita currently offering any rent specials?
33702 Avenida Calita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33702 Avenida Calita pet-friendly?
No, 33702 Avenida Calita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 33702 Avenida Calita offer parking?
Yes, 33702 Avenida Calita offers parking.
Does 33702 Avenida Calita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33702 Avenida Calita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33702 Avenida Calita have a pool?
No, 33702 Avenida Calita does not have a pool.
Does 33702 Avenida Calita have accessible units?
No, 33702 Avenida Calita does not have accessible units.
Does 33702 Avenida Calita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33702 Avenida Calita has units with dishwashers.
Does 33702 Avenida Calita have units with air conditioning?
No, 33702 Avenida Calita does not have units with air conditioning.

