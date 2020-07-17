All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
33441 Calle Miramar

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33441 Calle Miramar, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Meredith Canyon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,600

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3266 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ocean close home in beautiful San Juan Capistrano, situated perfectly to enjoy Dana Point beaches and amenities, and San Juan’s historic charm! Very low maintenance front yard, accented by lovely splashes of color in the rose and hydrangea bushes. Has approx 18' ceilings at entry and very large formal living room and neutral tile flooring thru out the downstairs. Gorgeous kitchen has white cabinetry, granite counters, exquisite glass mosaic back splash, stainless appliances, dual ovens, and an expanded center island. Open concept kitchen overlooks the family room, with recessed lighting, built ins and a beautiful decorative fireplace. An abundance of windows allow for a significant amount of natural light. The formal dining room has been cleverly repurposed as a downstairs office, but can still be easily utilized as a formal eating area next to the kitchen. Enter up the grand stairway to three good sized secondary bedrooms, large secondary bathroom, and a master suite with its own fireplace, walk in closet, dual sinks and private deck with ocean view! It's a beautiful family-friendly neighborhood near parks, immediate access to hiking and biking trails and less than 5 minutes to renown Dana Point Harbor!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33441 Calle Miramar have any available units?
33441 Calle Miramar has a unit available for $5,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33441 Calle Miramar have?
Some of 33441 Calle Miramar's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33441 Calle Miramar currently offering any rent specials?
33441 Calle Miramar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33441 Calle Miramar pet-friendly?
No, 33441 Calle Miramar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 33441 Calle Miramar offer parking?
Yes, 33441 Calle Miramar offers parking.
Does 33441 Calle Miramar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33441 Calle Miramar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33441 Calle Miramar have a pool?
No, 33441 Calle Miramar does not have a pool.
Does 33441 Calle Miramar have accessible units?
No, 33441 Calle Miramar does not have accessible units.
Does 33441 Calle Miramar have units with dishwashers?
No, 33441 Calle Miramar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33441 Calle Miramar have units with air conditioning?
No, 33441 Calle Miramar does not have units with air conditioning.
