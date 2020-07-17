33441 Calle Miramar

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Ocean close home in beautiful San Juan Capistrano, situated perfectly to enjoy Dana Point beaches and amenities, and San Juan’s historic charm! Very low maintenance front yard, accented by lovely splashes of color in the rose and hydrangea bushes. Has approx 18' ceilings at entry and very large formal living room and neutral tile flooring thru out the downstairs. Gorgeous kitchen has white cabinetry, granite counters, exquisite glass mosaic back splash, stainless appliances, dual ovens, and an expanded center island. Open concept kitchen overlooks the family room, with recessed lighting, built ins and a beautiful decorative fireplace. An abundance of windows allow for a significant amount of natural light. The formal dining room has been cleverly repurposed as a downstairs office, but can still be easily utilized as a formal eating area next to the kitchen. Enter up the grand stairway to three good sized secondary bedrooms, large secondary bathroom, and a master suite with its own fireplace, walk in closet, dual sinks and private deck with ocean view! It's a beautiful family-friendly neighborhood near parks, immediate access to hiking and biking trails and less than 5 minutes to renown Dana Point Harbor!