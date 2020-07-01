All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Last updated March 20 2020 at 3:29 AM

33086 Southwind Court

33086 Southwind Court · No Longer Available
Location

33086 Southwind Court, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
dog park
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Exceptional opportunity to live in highly desirable community Mariner Village. This home has been beautifully upgraded throughout! Excellent location near Dana Point that offers large pool, spa, tennis court, and a separate RV parking area (additional cost). Mariner drive connects to San Juan Creek walking/bike path which leads north to Old San Juan Capistrano or south towards DANA POINT HARBOR & DOHENY STATE BEACH without having to cross PCH. Nearby are 2 excellent parks plus one designated dog park. This is the perfect location for those wanting to be close to the beach and yet have easy access to local FWY's and Toll Roads!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33086 Southwind Court have any available units?
33086 Southwind Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 33086 Southwind Court have?
Some of 33086 Southwind Court's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33086 Southwind Court currently offering any rent specials?
33086 Southwind Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33086 Southwind Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 33086 Southwind Court is pet friendly.
Does 33086 Southwind Court offer parking?
Yes, 33086 Southwind Court offers parking.
Does 33086 Southwind Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33086 Southwind Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33086 Southwind Court have a pool?
Yes, 33086 Southwind Court has a pool.
Does 33086 Southwind Court have accessible units?
No, 33086 Southwind Court does not have accessible units.
Does 33086 Southwind Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 33086 Southwind Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33086 Southwind Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 33086 Southwind Court does not have units with air conditioning.

