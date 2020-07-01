33086 Southwind Court

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated pool dog park tennis court

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool hot tub tennis court

Exceptional opportunity to live in highly desirable community Mariner Village. This home has been beautifully upgraded throughout! Excellent location near Dana Point that offers large pool, spa, tennis court, and a separate RV parking area (additional cost). Mariner drive connects to San Juan Creek walking/bike path which leads north to Old San Juan Capistrano or south towards DANA POINT HARBOR & DOHENY STATE BEACH without having to cross PCH. Nearby are 2 excellent parks plus one designated dog park. This is the perfect location for those wanting to be close to the beach and yet have easy access to local FWY's and Toll Roads!